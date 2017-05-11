Teen killed in LaGrange County crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An 18-year-old driver from Illinois died Thursday morning after the car she was driving collided with a semi at an intersection in LaGrange County.

Nicole S. Bartlett of Midlothian, Illinois was headed east on CR 600 S near the intersection with State Road 5 when she ignored a stop sign just before 6:30 a.m. according to a press release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

Her car collided with a semi going north on State Road 5. Bartlett was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was checked out by medics at the scene and it was determined he was not injured in the crash.

