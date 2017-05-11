Tatis, Boykin go deep at TinCaps offense explodes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Every Fort Wayne batter reached base as the TinCaps beat the Beloit Snappers (Oakland Athletics), 10-2, on Thursday night at Parkview Field. Starting pitcher Austin Smith threw six scoreless innings, while right fielder Jorge Oña picked up three hits and five RBIs in the game.

Smith allowed just three baserunners (two hits and one walk) and struck out five batters. He had plenty of offensive support.

Fort Wayne (13-21) jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning against Beloit left-hander Ty Damron (L). Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. walked to lead off the frame. Damron then hit second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza with a pitch to put runners at first and second base. Oña followed with a single to the outfield, scoring Tatis Jr. and Ilarraza to give Fort Wayne a 2-0 lead.

The TinCaps extended their lead in the second inning. Left fielder Rod Boykin opened the half inning with a solo home run to left field to put Fort Wayne up 3-0. Later in the inning, Tatis Jr. scored from third base on a sacrifice fly out by Oña that made it 4-0. Then, first baseman Brad Zunica scored from third base on a wild pitch to push the TinCaps’ advantage to 5-0.

Fort Wayne added another run in the fourth inning. Tatis Jr. hit his third home run of the year on a ball that cleared the 15-foot-high wall in right field to make it a 6-0 game.

The TinCaps added an exclamation point in the seventh inning with four runs. With the bases loaded, Tatis Jr. worked a walk that scored center fielder Jack Suwinski to put Fort Wayne in front 7-0. Later in the frame, with the bases still loaded and two outs, Oña cleared the bases with a double to left field to extend the TinCaps’ lead to 10-0.

Beloit (15-17) managed a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning. With Luis Barrera at third base and two outs, Luke Persico tripled to cut the Fort Wayne advantage to 10-1. Kyle Nowlin followed with a single that scored Persico to make it 10-2 with the TinCaps still in front.

Next Game

Friday, May 12 vs. Beloit Snappers (7:05 p.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Will Headean

-Snappers Probable Starter: RHP Matt Milburn

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn

Tickets