Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Fountaintown man

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 87-year-old Ellis Narmore Jr.

He is believed to be in danger.

Police said Narmore Jr. is from Fountaintown – a town approximately 28 miles east of Indianapolis.

Narmore Jr. is described as 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 158 pounds, gray hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m.

Narmore Jr. was last known to be wearing a white collar shirt with a black cardigan-style sweater, with black or brown pants, and black shoes.

Police said Narmore Jr. might be disoriented and require medical attention.

Narmore Jr. is thought to be driving a 2001 blue Dodge Caravan with Indiana license plate UEP559.

If you have any information on the location of Narmore Jr. or where he might be, call 911 immediately.