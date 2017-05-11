Spike strips stop multi-county chase; 1 arrested

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Nappanee man who police said took officers on a two-county chase early Thursday has been arrested.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department detectives have arrested Kimbert Alvin Crafton, 31, Nappanee, after leading officers on a morning pursuit from Kosciusko County into Whitley County. Crafton was initially being investigated by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Detectives and Nappanee Police officials for his alleged involvement in a burglary and theft two days ago. Officers had obtained and executed a search warrant yesterday at his residence which provided them with evidence into his involvement with several thefts.

An off-duty Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted Crafton this morning at approximately 8:22 a.m. at the storage building facility near County Road 750 East and 500 North, just south of the town of North Webster. As he was approached, Crafton fled in his black, Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a confirmed stolen construction style cargo trailer in tow. Officers pursued Crafton eastbound into Noble County, and then southbound on State Road 5 into Whitley County. Officers from various agencies attempted to deploy Stop Stick tire deflation devices at numerous locations in Whitley County as the pursuit traveled on various state and county roadways north of Columbia City.

Crafton’s vehicle struck several of the spike strip devices, which subsequently cause him to stop at the intersection of State Road 205 and Whitley County road 200 North and surrender to officers without incident.

Crafton is currently being held in the Kosciusko County Jail on a prosecutorial hold as related to the following charges:

• Resisting/fleeing law enforcement

• Reckless driving

• Felony theft

• Felony Burglary

Crafton is also believed to have stolen an ATV/4-wheeler from the state of Mississippi that detectives have since recovered. K.C.S.D. officers also believe there may be more stolen items that will be recovered after obtaining a search warrant on the storage building near North Webster.