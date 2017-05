FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair Snider High School seniors put pen to paper Thursday afternoon, signing to play in college.

Allana Hurst will play basketball at Wright State-Lake. She averaged 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season as Snider went 14-7 overall.

Stephanie Murillo will play soccer at Saint Francis. She was an all-SAC honorable mention pick this past fall.