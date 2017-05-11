Police search for suspect with fake beard in Comcast hold-up

Related Coverage Armed robbery reported at Comcast facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who held up the Comcast service facility along Taylor Street last week.

Fort Wayne Police were called just before 6 p.m. May 3 to the Comcast Service Center at 720 Taylor St. on a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said a black man in his 20s, with an average build and wearing a black hoodie with a baseball cap underneath, came into the facility and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun in the lobby.

The man was reportedly wearing a fake beard or goatee.

Police did not say what the man stole. He reportedly drove off as a passenger in a black Pontiac sedan, according to police.

No other details were released.

If you can help identify the suspect, police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.