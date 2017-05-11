Police search for suspect with fake beard in Comcast hold-up

The Fort Wayne Police Department is attempting to identify this suspect involved in the Wednesday, May 3, 2017 robbery of Comcast, 720 Taylor St.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who held up the Comcast service facility along Taylor Street last week.

Fort Wayne Police were called just before 6 p.m. May 3 to the Comcast Service Center at 720 Taylor St. on a report of an armed robbery. Investigators said a black man in his 20s, with an average build and wearing a black hoodie with a baseball cap underneath, came into the facility and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun in the lobby.

The man was reportedly wearing a fake beard or goatee.

Police did not say what the man stole. He reportedly drove off as a passenger in a black Pontiac sedan, according to police.

No other details were released.

If you can help identify the suspect, police ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

