Padres legend Trevor Hoffman checks in on TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven-time All-Star closer Trevor Hoffman was in the Summit City on Thursday night, checking in on the TinCaps and signing autographs for a long line of fans at Parkview Field.

Hoffman, who works in the Padres front office as senior advisor to baseball operations, racked up 601 saves during his playing career. He retired as MLB’s all-time saves leader but has since been passed by Mariano Rivera (652).

Hoffman is likely to become just the sixth relief pitcher in history to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. In the 2017 voting – Hoffman’s second year on the ballot – he received 74 percent of the vote with the cut-off for election at 75 percent. Many believe he’s a mere formality to head to Cooperstown in 2018.