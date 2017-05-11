Northrop grad Brockhouse back at Ball State, boosting MLB stock

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Last year as a draft-eligible sophomore pitcher Colin Brockhouse heard his named called in the 37th round of the MLB draft. While many college players jump at the chance to play pro ball, Brockhouse decided to return to Ball State for junior season and has boosted his draft stock in the process.

The six-foot-three pitcher is 3-1 this season with a 2.28 ERA in seven games, five of them starts. He’s racked up 31 strikeouts in 27.2 innings, yielding just 17 hits and a holding opponents to a .167 batting average.

Armed with a fastball that ranges from 92 to 95 miles per hour, the athletic Brockhouse – who also serves as a part-time designated hitter for the Cardinals – has a lot of qualities that pro scouts look for.

However, his ability to stay healthy has been the biggest knock on his so far in his career. Brockhouse needed Tommy John surgery following his junior season at Northrop. That meant he had to miss his entire senior season of football – he was a star quarterback who had a chance to break the SAC’s all-time passing record – and was limited to playing first base with no pitching allowed during his senior season on the diamond. This year, he’s battled through tendonitis and says he’s fully recovered as BSU enters the home stretch of its season.

Brockhouse hopes his return to Ball State will prove beneficial when the 2017 MLB draft begins on June 12.