Fort Wayne releases list of 2017 road projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A list of infrastructure projects scheduled for 2017 was released at a Thursday morning news conference. In all there are nearly 500 individual projects in more than 130 neighborhoods.

Improvement for 2017 include the following:

41.5 miles of asphalt resurfacing

5.7 miles of concrete reconstruction

9.2 miles of concrete walk

14 miles of concrete curb

11 miles of trail

768 concrete ramps

3,000 faded traffic signs replaced

740 miles of painted roadway lines, crosswalks, curbs and turn arrows

For a complete list of road projects and the rest of the scheduled infrastructure improvements, click here.