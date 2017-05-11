Fort Wayne releases list of 2017 road projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)  A list of infrastructure projects scheduled for 2017 was released at a Thursday morning news conference.  In all there are nearly 500 individual projects in more than 130 neighborhoods.

Improvement for 2017 include the following:

  • 41.5 miles of asphalt resurfacing
  • 5.7 miles of concrete reconstruction
  • 9.2 miles of concrete walk
  • 14 miles of concrete curb
  • 11 miles of trail
  • 768 concrete ramps
  • 3,000 faded traffic signs replaced
  • 740 miles of painted roadway lines, crosswalks, curbs and turn arrows

For a complete list of road projects and the rest of the scheduled infrastructure improvements, click here.

 

 

