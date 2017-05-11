Fort Wayne releases list of 2017 road projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A list of infrastructure projects scheduled for 2017 was released at a Thursday morning news conference. In all there are nearly 500 individual projects in more than 130 neighborhoods.
Improvement for 2017 include the following:
- 41.5 miles of asphalt resurfacing
- 5.7 miles of concrete reconstruction
- 9.2 miles of concrete walk
- 14 miles of concrete curb
- 11 miles of trail
- 768 concrete ramps
- 3,000 faded traffic signs replaced
- 740 miles of painted roadway lines, crosswalks, curbs and turn arrows
