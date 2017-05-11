Former Saint Francis player Mike Brevard tabbed to lead Legends

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE-TV has confirmed that former Saint Francis football player Mike Brevard is expected to be named North Side High School’s football coach, pending FWCS board approval at its next meeting on Monday.

WANE’s news-gathering partner The News-Sentinel was first to report the hire.

Only 25-years old, Brevard is known around the Fort Wayne football scene. In addition to playing at USF, the Ben Davis High School grad has been an assistant Northrop and Wayne.

North Side went 2-8 last year in Mike Cochran’s only season leading the program.