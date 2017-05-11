Former Bellmont, Indiana Tech standout Hakes playing with Normal CornBelters

NORMAL, Ill. – Former Indiana Tech baseball player Brian Hakes has signed a professional contract with the Normal CornBelters of the Frontier League and will be on the teams opening day roster, Indiana Tech head coach Kip McWilliams announced.

The 2017 First-Team All-American signed with the CornBelters on May 1 and made the team as the number two catcher following a 10-day tryout with the team. The Decatur, Indiana native drove in the game-winning run for Normal in their exhibition finale against Joliet on Tuesday.

The Bellmont High School product was an integral part of the Warriors run to the postseason last year as a senior where he hit .376 and lead the team in hits (77), doubles (22), triples (5) and RBI’s (67) while smashing 11 home runs and slugging .693. He also drew 25 walks and had an on-base percentage of .486 while splitting time between catcher and third base for Tech.

The CornBelters open their season on Friday as they take on the River City Rascals in O’Fallon, Missouri before hosting the Gateway Grizzlies in their home opener on Tuesday, May 16.

For more information on the CornBelters, click here. For more information on the Frontier League, click here.