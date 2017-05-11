Firefighters battle flames at vacant home in Lake Forest neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters put out flames in a vacant home early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., fire crews were called to 6828 Forest Glen Court in the Lake Forest neighborhood for a reported structure fire.

The first arriving firefighters found flames at the back of the home and near the garage. Fire officials said the flames spread to the roof and interior of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in 23 minutes, according to a fire department report.

Fire officials said the single-story home sustained moderate smoke, fire, and water damage.

No injuries were reported.

The home sits in the Lake Forest neighborhood which is south of the Blackhawk neighborhood near East State Boulevard. The Blackhawk neighborhood has seen a number of fires at vacant homes – more than 15 in the last year.

Fire officials have not ruled a cause in the Forest Glen Court fire and it’s unclear if it’s considered suspicious.