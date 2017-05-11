Evicted tenant charged with setting apartment ablaze

Related Coverage Unoccupied apartment catches fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman who admitted to setting her former apartment on fire after being evicted has been charged.

Leisa Sanders, 55, faces charges of Arson, Burglary and Residential Entry, all felonies, related to a Tuesday incident at a home along Oneida Street.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court, Sanders was released Tuesday from the Allen County Jail. When she got out, Sanders went to a home along Oneida Street where her car had been parked. The affidavit said the car had been towed and the locks of an apartment at the home had been changed because she’d been evicted.

Around 4:20 p.m., a fire was reported at the home. Investigators believed two rocks had been thrown through a window of the home, and the fire intentionally set, according to the affidavit. The blaze was contained to the first floor living room, where the rocks were found, and the first floor sustained heavy smoke and fire damage, fire officials told NewsChannel 15 at the scene.

The landlord identified Sanders as the former tenant. Sanders was taken into custody nearby.

In an interview with police, Sanders said she was upset the landlord evicted her while she was in jail even though she paid her rent, the affidavit said. She said she was also mad her car had been towed. Sanders then admitted to throwing a rock through the window, climbing inside and, after realizing someone was living in her apartment and using her belongings, lighting a bag inside the apartment on fire. Sanders said at that point, she left.

Police found the light she used on Sanders, the affidavit said.