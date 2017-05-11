Concordia grad Williams selected to Big Ten foreign volleyball tour

MADISON, Wisc. – The Big Ten Conference has announced the roster for the upcoming foreign volleyball tour. Wisconsin junior middle blocker Tionna Williams will join 13 other Big Ten volleyball student-athletes to travel to the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Italy and Austria from June 17-28, 2017.

In addition to competition on the court, the tour will feature community service initiatives and the opportunity to experience new cultures. Maryland’s Steve Aird will serve as the head coach of the Big Ten Volleyball Foreign Tour Team.

“I am excited and proud to be part of this tour,” said Aird. “The volleyball will be elite and we will be pushed by some of the best teams in the world. I am certain that our students will represent the Big Ten Conference the right way. I would like to thank the University of Maryland and the Big Ten Conference for their support and for the opportunity.”

Off the court, the 14 students in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in community service initiatives, study foreign languages with local students and visit some of Europe’s most historic cities, including Vienna, Austria, Maribor, Slovenia, and Venice and Milan in Italy.

Hailing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Williams earned All-Big Ten and AVCA All-Northeast Region honors starting in 33 matches for the Badgers during her sophomore season. She ranked fourth on the team with 2.27 kills per set.

The complete Big Ten Foreign Tour Team roster can be found below and the final schedule will be announced at a later date.

Illinois – Jordyn Poulter

Indiana – Kendall Beerman

Iowa – Annika Olsen

Maryland – Samantha Drechsel

Michigan – Claire Kieffer-Wright

Michigan State – Autumn Bailey

Minnesota – Dalianliz Rosado

Nebraska – Hunter Atherton

Northwestern – Allie Lindroth

Ohio State – Audra Appold

Penn State – Victoria Gorrell

Purdue – Danielle Cuttino

Rutgers Jasmine Stackhouse

Wisconsin – Tionna Williams