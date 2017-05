FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)-The call came out just before 8 a.m. for an accident at St. Joseph Blvd. and Tennessee, close to Crescent.

Details are still scarce but right now we know the person on the bike was taken to the hospital in serious condition with a leg injury.

Police are have reopened the intersection.

NewsChannel 15 will update this story as more details become available.