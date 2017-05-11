Authorities: Boy, 4, fatally shot in northwestern Indiana

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has died after being shot in northwestern Indiana.

The Lake County coroner’s office says in a statement that Garrion Glover of East Chicago was pronounced dead around 3 a.m. Thursday at a hospital.

Details of the circumstances of the shooting haven’t been released and the death is under investigation.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday morning with the East Chicago Police Department seeking additional information.

