ATV crashes into large pile of rocks, 2 injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two people got hurt when the ATV they were on crashed into a large pile of rocks.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said just before 7:00 Thursday night, Cory Franz, 19, was driving the ATV in the 7200 block of County Road 4A when he lost control after going through a big mud puddle. Both he and his passenger, 19-year-old Alexandra Gaff, were thrown from the ATV.

Franz complained of lower back and leg pain. He refused treatment at the scene. Gaff was taken to a hospital with rib pain and a laceration above the eye. Neither was wearing a helmet.



