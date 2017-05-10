World Baseball Academy field renovation underway at ASH Centre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The World Baseball Academy’s mission it to develop character in children through the game of baseball – but to develop kids they need to develop their facilities.

The WBA has begun phase one of their field renovations project, which includes leveling 17 acres around the ASH Centre and building three fields complete with turf infields, new lighting, and state-of-the-art drainage systems.

The price tag for phase one is hefty at over three million dollars. The WBA has already raised $2.35 million through private and corporate donations, but needs $850,000 more to complete phase one.

The WBA, who currently serves 3,000 area children, is hoping once renovations are complete they will be able to impact about 10,000 kids. That includes growing their program for at-risk youth, which currently serves 450 local youngsters.

To learn more about the WBA or to donate to their project, click on this link.