Reports: Swanigan to meet with Knicks Thursday, Sixers on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead grad and Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan is set to meet with a pair of NBA teams over the next two days according to multiple reports.

Swanigan will meet with the Knicks on Thursday and the Sixers on Friday.

The power forward has declared for the NBA draft, but hasn’t hired an agent. That means he can return to Purdue for his junior season, but must withdraw from the NBA draft by the deadline of May 24.

Swanigan is projected as a late first round to early second round selection.