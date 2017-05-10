Police investigate report Indianapolis teacher dragged child

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report that substitute teacher dragged a kindergarten student out of a classroom in Indianapolis.

WXIN-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2q5h4r2 ) a parent of the child called police and said she was told that her daughter had been dragged out of the classroom at Arlington Woods Elementary School on Monday.

The parent told police her child was being chased by another student and hid under a desk when the teacher grabbed her by the ankles pulled her away.

The station says the child complained of having back pain.

The Indianapolis Public Schools district says it immediately reported the incident and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating. No charges have been filed.

