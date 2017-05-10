Man surrenders to face charges after IUPUI sexual assaults

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University Police say a central Indiana man has surrendered to face charges in connection with recent sexual assaults on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

Officer April Mantel says 19-year-old Brandon Geovanny Aleman Quijado surrendered to police in suburban Fishers on Tuesday and remained in custody Wednesday awaiting transfer to the Marion County Jail in Indianapolis. The surrender followed attempts to serve warrants on him at his residence.

Quijado has been charged with two felony counts of sexual battery and one of attempted sexual battery, as well as two misdemeanor counts each of public nudity and public indecency.

The assaults occurred over four days last month.

It wasn’t clear whether Quijado has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

IUPUI says Quijado isn’t affiliated with the university.

