Man arrested for firing at vehicle

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he opened fire on a vehicle.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called just before 9 p.m. Tuesday to a property at 1544 West C.R. 400 North on a report of a possible shooting there. Officers arrived to find the homeowner – 35-year-old Aaron Michael Phillips – and two juveniles inside the home. At the same time, a white Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Rodney I. Fuller, Jr. of Nappanee with a passenger – 34-year-old Rhonda Pearl Harrington of Nappanee – showed up at the sheriff’s department, Harrington with injuries to her eye from broken glass.

According to a sheriff’s department report, Rhonda Harrington was at Phillips’ home when they began to argue, and she called Fuller to pick her up. As Harrington and Fuller began to leave, police said Phillips fired two shots from a handgun in an unknown direction. Then, as the pickup sped off, Phillips fired at the vehicle, at the passenger side front window. The window shattered, police said.

Police searched the pickup truck and Phillips’ home. Phillips was arrested and charged with felony criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail on a $5,250 bond.

Harrington was treated at the Kosciusko Community Hospital.