Man, 82, hospitalized in buggy crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An 82-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after his horse and buggy was struck by a Jeep in LaGrange County.

Police and medics were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to U.S. 20 at C.R. 1200 West on a report of a crash that involved a vehicle and a horse and buggy. According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, a buggy operated by 82-year-old Lonnie Lambright of Shipshewana went into U.S. 20 from southbound 1200 West and was struck by a westbound 2010 Jeep driven by 49-year-old Karen Grayam of Plymouth.

The report noted that Lambright ignored a stop sign at the intersection.

Lambright suffered a minor head injury and was taken to a local hospital. Grayam was not hurt but her Jeep was damaged.