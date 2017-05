LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Makayla Hissong drove home the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth as 4A no. 10 Leo rallied to defeat Columbia City 5-4 on Wednesday evening.

Leo senior Alexa Allen tallied four hits, putting her just one away from the IHSAA state record for career hits (222) set back in 2013 by Kendra Lynch of Indianapolis Roncalli. Leo’s next game is Monday at DeKalb.

Columbia City was led by Sammy Winebrenner and Bella Krieg who each hit a home run.