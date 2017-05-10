LA Olympic organizers putting their plans on display

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Olympic organizers are putting their plans on display at a time of uncertainty in the race for the 2024 Games.

Members of the International Olympic Committee are in Southern California this week to inspect stadiums and arenas that could become future Olympic Games venues.

But as meetings begin Wednesday, there’s a big unknown.

Los Angeles and Paris are the only two bidders left for the 2024 Games.

The IOC is considering a proposal to award the next two Olympics — 2024 and 2028 — one to each city.

That decision will be made at a meeting in September.

Like Paris, L.A. says it’s only interested in 2024.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.