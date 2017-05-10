Jaylon Smith: “I’ll be ready for the season opener”

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WANE) – After missing all of last season recovering from an injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith says he’ll be ready for the 2017 season opener with the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith suffered a knee injury and subsequent nerve damage during his junior season while playing for the Irish in a bowl game against Ohio State. Once projected as a top ten pick in the NFL draft, Smith slid to the second round because of the injury, where the Cowboys drafted him 34th overall knowing it was likely he wouldn’t play in 2016.

Smith says doctors have told him his nerve has “maximum potential” to make progress.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones says he views Smith as “a franchise player that will be around for many, many years.”