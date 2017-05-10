Huntington hammers way to Crossroads League title

UPLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Top-seeded Huntington left no doubt as to who the top team in the conference was, as the Foresters blasted Marian 15-3 in the Crossroads League tournament title game Wednesday afternoon in Upland, Ind.

Tyler Zimske and Michael Crowley both went deep for the Foresters. Crowley finished with a game-high 4 RBI.

The Foresters, who had already clinched a spot in the NAIA national tournament by winning the Crossroads League regular season title, will now wait to hear where they are seeded as they compete for a national crown.