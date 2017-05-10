Boykin’s blast leads TinCaps over Timber Rattlers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Rod Boykin belted a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the TinCaps past the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers), 3-2, on Wednesday at Parkview Field.

Boykin cleared the left-field fence on a first-pitch fastball with two outs, pushing the TinCaps (12-21) to a lead Blake Rogers and David Bednar (S) would hold.

Rogers allowed one unearned run after relieving Fort Wayne starter Jerry Keel, who surrendered one run in 6 2/3 innings of work. Rogers threw 1 1/3 frames, and Bednar followed with a scoreless ninth inning for his third save of the season.

In the fifth inning, the TinCaps plated the contest’s first run. Center fielder Jack Suwinski smacked a sacrifice fly that brought home Nate Easley. The second baseman had walked and then stole both second base and third.

Wisconsin (14-16) edged ahead during the seventh inning when Monte Harrison hit an RBI single and later scored on clever baserunning following a Fort Wayne error.

Nevertheless, catcher Webster Rivas’ line-drive single set up Boykin’s heroics in the bottom half of the frame. It was Boykin’s third long ball of the season. Timber Rattlers reliever Nattino Diplan (L) ceded the home run.

Wisconsin starter David Burkhalter allowed one run over five innings pitched.