Boy cited, 4 arrested in alcohol-related police chase

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Four people were arrested in LaGrange County early Tuesday after police pulled over a vehicle recklessly driven by a minor and reportedly found alcohol.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a 2012 gray Chevrolet pickup truck that was speeding westbound on S.R. 120, but it sped on. According to a report, police chased the pickup to C.R. 450 North, where it finally stopped.

A juvenile male was behind the wheel, police said. The boy was cited for felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor reckless driving, and speeding. He was released to his parents.

Four adults, though – 18-year-old Kyla L. Miller, 18-year-old Kayla J. Shueler and 20-year-old Christie J. Schlabach, all of Middlebury, as well as 21-year-old Rylan J. Hochstetler of Shipshewana – were arrested. Miller, Shueler and Schlabach were arrested for misdemeanor Minor in Possession of Alcohol. Hochstetler was arrested for misdemeanor Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.