Area lawmakers react to Trump’s firing of James Comey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The abrupt firing of FBI Director by President Donald Trump on Tuesday has prompted reaction from lawmakers representing citizens in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, R-3rd District, issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

“The leader of our nation’s top law-enforcement agency must have the trust of the American people. Through a variety of questionable decisions, Director Comey lost the trust of both Republicans and Democrats.

While President Trump must explain the rationale behind this decision, he now has the opportunity to name a new FBI director who is both widely respected and non-partisan. It also is important that Congressional and FBI investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election continue without interruption.

Democratic Indiana Senator Joe Donnelly issued this statement Tuesday evening:

There are serious questions about the President’s decision to dismiss Director Comey, while he was at the center of one of the most important FBI investigations in recent memory. The American people deserve answers regarding Russia’s interference in our election. This action should not change the pace or the extent of the investigation, and it’s clearly time to appoint a special prosecutor.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown issued this statement Tuesday evening:

Director Comey’s tenure as FBI Director has been marred by questionable judgment. I want to learn more about the reasons behind his removal. At the same time, the President firing the FBI Director in the middle of an investigation into the White House’s ties to Russia raises serious questions about the independence of the FBI and the integrity of the ongoing investigation. The President must nominate a replacement with an independent record that is beyond reproach. Now more than ever, we need an independent investigation into Russian ties to ensure the American people can have full confidence in the findings.

While Republican Indiana Senator Todd Young did not issue a formal statement, he did appear in this retweet from his Twitter account:

Sen Young:"I'm working to learn the facts behind (the) decision but I hope new leadership @ the FBI will help restore Americans' confidence" — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) May 9, 2017

Ohio Rep. Bob Latta, R-5th District, has so far not issued a statement.