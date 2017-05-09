Zunica’s big night not enough for TinCaps in 5-2 loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers) were tied, 1-1, after four innings, but the TinCaps’ bats went cold, and Fort Wayne lost to Wisconsin, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Wisconsin (14-15) got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded and one out, Jonathan Oquendo singled to right-center field, scoring Joantgel Segovia to give the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead.

Fort Wayne (11-21) responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Leading off, designated hitter Reinaldo Ilarraza singled. Right fielder Jorge Oña followed with a single of his own. Then with two outs, second baseman Eguy Rosario walked to load the bases. First baseman Brad Zunica lined a ball to center field for a single that scored Ilarraza and tied the game, 1-1.

The Timber Rattlers struck back with two runs in the fifth inning. Gilbert Lara and Caleb Whalen both walked to begin the inning. Demi Orimoloye then laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Lara to third base and Whalen to second. Segovia chopped a ball through the left side of the infield and into the outfield for a single that scored Lara and Whalen to push the Wisconsin advantage to 3-1.

Wisconsin added two insurance runs in the ninth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Mario Feliciano singled up the middle to center field, scoring Lara and Orimoloye to extend the Timber Rattlers lead to 5-1.

Fort Wayne got one run back in the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs and Zunica at second base, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tripled of the right-field wall, scoring Zunica to cut the Timber Rattlers’ lead to, 5-2.

TinCaps starting pitcher Logan Allen (L) struck out five batters in five innings pitched. Allen retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced in the game.

Timber Rattlers starter Trey Supak struck out a career-high 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings of work on the mound while only allowing one run.

Fort Wayne once again had opportunities to score with runners in scoring position but left nine runners on base and went 2-for-11 with runners on second or third base.