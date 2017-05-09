Zimmer Biomet named to Forbes Best Large Employers list

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) Zimmer Biomet, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, has earned a spot on Forbes’ “America’s Best Large Employers of 2017” list. The company was ranked among 500 U.S. employers as well as in the categories of Large Employers and Healthcare Equipment and Services.

The annual Forbes rankings honor U.S. employers based on an anonymous, independent survey of over 30,000 employees across 25 industries. The survey asks how likely employees would be to recommend their employer to someone else as well as asks them to rate other industry employers.

“We are honored to be a part of Forbes’ list of America’s best employers,” said Bill Fisher, Zimmer Biomet’s Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources. “Our team members are the foundation of Zimmer Biomet. Our Company’s purpose is to restore mobility, alleviate pain and improve the quality of life for patients around the world, and we accomplish this important goal through the expertise and dedication of our team members. We are committed to the growth and professional development of our team members and we provide an environment that empowers individuals to take charge of their careers.”

The 500 employers featured on the list were chosen based on the results of an independent survey from an online statistics provider called Statista. The survey was conducted among a sample of 30,000 American employees working at large companies with headcounts of 1,000 or more. The employees were contacted anonymously online without the involvement of their employers, and they were unaware the survey was for Forbes.