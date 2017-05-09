TSA offers advice for passengers before summer travel season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It may seem like common sense to some that having a knife in your carry-on baggage is prohibited, but according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), airline passengers still attempt to bring the weapons on board.

To discourage the practice and help travelers do their part to avoid delays during the security screening process, the TSA held a media event at Fort Wayne International Airport on Tuesday morning. Some of the items confiscated by TSA staff, which included a set of brass knuckles, were put on display.

The summer travel period begins with the Memorial Day holiday weekend and continues into August. TSA expects to screen millions of air travelers on its busiest day, June 30, leading up to the July 4 holiday weekend.

Automated screening lanes designed to speed up the screening of travelers are currently in operation at Newark Liberty International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and more are expected to become operational in the coming months.

According to the TSA, travelers can help limit delays by arriving early with the expectation there will be delays for traffic, parking, rental car returns and airline check-in. Travelers should arrive up to two hours in advance of their flight departure time for domestic travel and three hours for international flights when flying out of the nation’s busiest airports

Some helpful tools and travel tips for the airport security checkpoint include:

Apply for TSA Pre✓® or other trusted travel programs like Global Entry, NEXUS, or SENTRI. These programs help improve security and provide an easier, more convenient travel experience, by affording travelers access to TSA Pre✓® expedited screening lanes. Travelers using the TSA Pre✓® lane do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets at more than 180 U.S. airports. Find the program that best suits your travel needs.

Tweet or Message AskTSA. Issues receiving TSA Pre✓® on your boarding pass? Unsure if an item is allowed through security? Get live assistance by tweeting your questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends/holidays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also reach the Contact Center at 866-289-9673.

Prepare for security. Avoid over packing your carry-on bag and consider checking bags when feasible. Remember to have a valid ID and boarding pass readily available. If you are traveling abroad, be aware of the recent changes to international travel carry-on items. Also read the FAQ or fact sheet about upcoming REAL ID requirements.

Follow the liquids rule. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces or less and all containers must fit inside a single quart-size plastic bag and be placed in a bin for carry-on baggage screening. This includes sun block and tanning lotions.

Call TSA Cares. Travelers or families of passengers with disabilities and/or medical conditions may call the TSA Cares helpline toll free at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours prior to flying with any questions about screening policies, procedures and to find out what to expect at the security checkpoint as well as arrange for assistance at the checkpoint.