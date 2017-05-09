Trek the Trails bike ride canceled

The following is a release from the city of Fort Wayne:

Recent heavy rain has left high water across the route of tonight’s scheduled Trek the Trails community bike ride. Flooding across the Towpath Trail, the location of tonight’s ride, has left parts of the trail impassable. Therefore, the ride has been cancelled.

The free guided bike rides will return next Tuesday, May 16, at 6:00 p.m. with the ride touring a newly completed portion of the trail network on Covington Road. Next week’s ride begins at The Chapel parking lot located at 2505 West Hamilton Road. For more information on Trek the Trails and this year’s ride schedule visit cityoffortwayne.org/trekthetrails

Trek the Trails began eight years ago as a way to encourage residents to explore parts of the trail network they may not be familiar with by joining others on a guided bike ride.