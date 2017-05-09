TOTW: Churubusco Boys Basketball Team

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Churubusco didn’t win a state title but not many teams – if any – can say their accomplishments were talked about on the House floor.

Representative Jim Banks congratulated the Eagles on their first sectional title in 99 years in our nation’s capital in March and then met with the team Tuesday afternoon. We’re also proud to honor them as your Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

Banks gave the team and Luke Foote a plaque of the speech his gave that will forever be archived in the Library of Congress.

Churubusco beat Eastside to advance to regionals for the first time in school history but they fell to Marquette Catholic.