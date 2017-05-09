Semi crash closes I-69



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semi driver was taken to the hospital after crashing on I-69.

According to Fort Wayne dispatch, the semi crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning. The crash closed the northbound of I-69 near the Huntington County and Allen County line at the 293 mile marker. Traffic is being rerouted at the 286 mile marker in Markle.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Their condition has been upgraded to serious condition.

Details as to what caused the crash are still not known. It’s not known when the interstate will reopen.