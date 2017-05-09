Police: Trucker who crashed on I-65 had been drinking

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police say a trucker who crashed his rig Monday morning in a construction zone on I-65 north of Lafayette that forced the closure of southbound lanes for several hours has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated.

The crash took place Monday just before 8:45 a.m. when Oleh Halatyma, 51, of Arlington Heights, Illinois drove his rig into the guardrail and then sideswiped the outer concrete bridge before it went off the right shoulder and overturned in a ditch.

The trailer was loaded with 20,000 pounds of powdered milk and a fork lift.

Halatyma agreed to a blood test which revealed a BAC of .15., which is nearly two times the legal limit. He was subsequently booked into the Jasper County Jail. Besides the OWI charge, Halatyma also faces charges of disregarding a traffic control device and unsafe lane movement.

The southbound lanes of I-65 were not opened back up until early Monday evening.