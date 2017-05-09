Police find weed, meth during traffic stop; 1 arrested

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a tan Chevrolet Blazer for an “equipment violation” along C.R. 300 North just east of S.R. 9. During the traffic stop, a sheriff’s department K-9 alerted officers drugs inside the vehicle, according to a police report.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia, the report said. Police said the items belonged to a passenger in the vehicle – James Fries.

Fries was arrested on initial charges of possession of paraphernalia, marijuana, and meth and booked into the LaGrange County Jail.