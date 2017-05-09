Man’s body found in burn pile in rural northern Indiana

BURNETTSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a burn pile in northern Indiana.

Sgt. Kim Riley says White County sheriff’s deputies found the body Monday night behind a rural home near the town of Burnettsville, about 70 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Riley says it’s not known how the man died. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Riley says the man hasn’t been positively identified.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.