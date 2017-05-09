Kendallville library dumps Dewey Decimal System for easier system

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Kendallville Public Library is jettisoning the Dewey Decimal System in favor of an easier method for finding books.

The library’s staff says a simple system that organizes books alphabetically by subject matter was recently installed at the library. The (Kendallville) News-Sun reports that system is similar to those used by commercial bookstores.

Jenna Anderson is the library’s marketing coordinator. She says the numerically-based Dewey Decimal System that debuted in 1876 “is really an antiquated method for librarians” to find the books that library patrons are searching for.

Beth Munk is the library’s children’s services manager. She says the library staff works “in words, not numbers.”

