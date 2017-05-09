Indiana Tech pulls Memorial Park plans

The following is a release from Indiana Tech:

Indiana Tech is withdrawing its proposal to partner with the City of Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation on new facilities in Memorial Park, the university announced today.

Under the development plan, Indiana Tech would have invested an estimated $6.4 million in Memorial Park, including the construction of a new track & field facility, softball stadium, and athletic training and office facility within the park. The new facilities were to have been owned by Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation and leased by Indiana Tech, allowing for both university and public use.

Dr. Arthur Snyder, president of Indiana Tech, commented, “On behalf of everyone at Indiana Tech, thank you to the Parks Board, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation staff, Mayor Henry, and the many project supporters around our community for considering this proposal. Our intent from the start has been to create new facilities that would both serve our students – the next generation of talented young people who will help lead our city – and create new facilities within the park for the entire community to enjoy. While we believe our proposal would bring new, positive activity to Memorial Park, we have also heard a wide range of feedback on the project and want to be respectful of opposing viewpoints. With this in mind, we have withdrawn our proposal from consideration.”

“I want to thank Indiana Tech for proposing an initiative that would have allowed not only the continuation of a beautiful park memorial but would have also provided a unique opportunity to enhance east central Fort Wayne,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “Though I’m disappointed this project won’t be moving forward, I understand and support Indiana Tech’s decision to withdraw the proposal.”

“The Parks & Recreation Department is appreciative of Indiana Tech’s commitment to Fort Wayne. Their desire to make further investments in our community is to be commended,” said Al Moll, director, Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department. “However, we understand and respect Indiana Tech’s decision to withdraw the proposed project for Memorial Park. To their credit, Indiana Tech was very open about this process in partnership with the Parks Department and kept a public dialogue going to keep residents informed.”

Indiana Tech has notified the Fort Wayne Parks Board of Commissioners and Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Department of its decision to withdraw the proposal. The university will continue to work to identify possible locations for its softball and track & field facilities.