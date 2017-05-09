Fire burns home on southwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A home on the southwest side of Allen County was badly damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday to a home at 13807 block of Cliftgate Pass, in the Timbercrest neighborhood just off U.S. 24 in southwest Allen County, on a report of a fire.

Officials told NewsChannel 15 that a neighbor spotted flames at the front door of the home and called 911. The homeowner arrived and rescued a dog from the home before firefighters arrived, officials said. By the time crews arrived, the home was fully involved with flames, with fire rising out of the roof.

Four departments combined with at least 13 apparatuses to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.