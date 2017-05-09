Dunkin’ Donuts to offer coffee, hot chocolate at TinCaps games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dunkin’ Donuts have reached a deal that will bring Dunkin’ Donuts popular coffee and hot chocolate to Parkview Field during the 2017 season.

During the TinCaps’ 2017 season, Dunkin’ Donuts will offer coffee and hot chocolate at the concession stands of Parkview Field as “The Official Coffee of the Fort Wayne TinCaps.” The agreement was announced earlier this month.

In addition, Fort Wayne-area Dunkin’ Donuts locations will offer TinCaps-themed donuts.

“We’re ecstatic to partner with Dunkin’ Donuts as the official coffee of the TinCaps,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We strive to make Parkview Field a first-class venue in every way, so it only makes sense to have America’s favorite coffee here. With the team’s schedule of 140 games in 152 days, the TinCaps really do run on Dunkin’.”

TinCaps fans can also look for a “TinCaps Win, You Win” promotion on the Dunkin’ Donuts Mobile App during the 2017 season. Fort Wayne-area Dunkin’ Donuts customers can access a medium hot coffee or tea coupon through the Dunkin’ Donuts App each Monday after a Sunday home game win. The Dunkin’ Donuts Mobile App is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

“We are very excited to partner with the Fort Wayne TinCaps this 2017 season by bringing America’s Favorite Coffee to Parkview Field,” said Nick Spencer, Senior Marketing Manager at Dunkin’ Brands. “This partnership will only lead to great things for both the TinCaps and Dunkin’ Donuts, and we’re looking forward to rolling out exciting features like the ‘TinCaps Win, You Win’ app promotion.”