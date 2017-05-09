Crews battle house fire east of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A home just east of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire was reported at a home in the 1000 block of Oneida Street around 4:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find flames rising from a side window and front door.

The blaze was contained by firefighters within 14 minutes.

Officials told NewsChannel 15 no one was home at the time of the fire. County warrant officers were serving a warrant across the street when someone alerted them to a fire, officials said.