City Council votes to change residential area of Jefferson Blvd. to commerical

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- City council voted to rezone a residential section of Jefferson Boulevard to make way for Peter Franklin Jewelers to build a small shopping complex there. The vote was highly contested. In the end, council members went against the planning commission’s recommendation and sided with business over residents.

Council voted 5-3 in favor of moving forward with rezoning. Councilman Michael Barranda abstained because his law firm worked had previously worked with Peter Franklin Jewelers.

More than a hundred people were at the meeting, Tuesday night. Many of them live near Jefferson where the jewelry store wants to build. They sat through three hours of testimony and debate.

Senator David Long and his wife addressed council on behalf of the property owner Mary Ann Hunter. Hunter is Senator Long’s mother-in-law. The family wants to sell the property to the jewelry company. Peter Franklin Jewelers would build on the 4900 and 5000 blocks between Jefferson Pointe and Times Corner.

Senator Long said it’s clear that Jefferson Boulevard has changed over the years. He pointed out that there are several commercial businesses along that road and said this would just follow the trend.

The planning commission recommended the city vote against moving forward with the project. Councilman Tom Freistroffer is a member of the Plan Commission. He wanted the Department of Planning Services to do a study of the road before moving forward with rezoning the area from residential to commercial.

Residents living nearby argued the 38-thousand square foot project will lower their quality of life. Several of them addressed council. Many expressed concerns about noise, increased traffic, and the impact a commercial area could have on their property value.

Tom Hayhurst said he plans to see if there’s anything more they can do to stop the project from moving forward. Even if that means taking legal action.

“We’re going to fight back in any way we can and win the battle long term,” said Tom Hayhurst, President of the Westwood Fairway Neighborhood Association. ”We have to protect our residential area while we encourage business along that corridor.”

The owner of Peter Franklin Jewelers said he’s willing to work with neighbors.

“I’m a resident,” said James Ball, Co-owner of Peter Franklin Jewelers. “I’m a local developer. I live here. I’m going to see them. I will have a business next to them. I want them to be as content and at peaceful as possible.”