Charges dropped against 3 men in shooting of teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The charges against three men arrested in connection to the August 2015 shooting death of 17-year-old Alonna Allison outside a house party have been dropped.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 15 on Tuesday that felony Criminal Recklessness charges against Joshua Smiley, Darrion Bright and Javaris Travier were dismissed. Leroy Allison, Alonna’s father, told NewsChannel 15 that prosecutor’s struggled to get witnesses to testify.

The prosecutor’s office did not confirm that or explain why.

Allison was shot and killed during a shootout between rival gangs in August 2015. She was attending a gathering at a home in the 2500 block of Schaper Drive when the two groups began shooting.

According to probable cause affidavits, Smiley, Bright and Travier were all identified by witnesses at the party as the shooters. It’s not clear who fired the shot that killed Allison, however.

During an interview with police, Smiley said he was at the party but denied shooting a gun, his affidavit said. Affidavits for Bright and Travier did not indicate they were interviewed by police.

Leroy Allison told NewsChannel 15 after the August 2016 arrests that the charges brought some closure to his family.

NewsChannel 15’s Kelly Roberts will speak with Leroy Allison on Tuesday. She’ll have that report at 5 and 6 on WANE-TV.