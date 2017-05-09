Northrop grad Brockhouse, Ball State top Fort Wayne 3-0 in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. – Despite three hits from Jackson Boyce, Fort Wayne baseball dropped a non-conference game at Ball State on Tuesday (May 9) afternoon 3-0.

Ball State opened the scoring in the fifth with an unearned run to take the lead for good. They added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings.

The Mastodons had chances, but left two runners on base in the first, fifth, eighth and ninth innings.

Fort Wayne starter Damian Helm allowed four hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks in 6.0 innings. He earned the loss and is 2-4. Chase Phelps pitched a perfect seventh inning in relief.

TJ Harmon started for the Cardinals. He threw 7.1 shutout innings for the win. Harmon is 1-1. Kevin Marnon finished the game and earned his first save of the season for Ball State.

Boyce was 3-of-4 with a double and two stolen bases. As a team, the ‘Dons worked four walks in the game.

Ball State improves to 26-22. Fort Wayne falls to 8-37. The Mastodons are back in action on Friday (May 12) when South Dakota State come to town. First pitch at Mastodon Field is set for 3 p.m.