TinCaps lose despite Scholtens’ stellar performance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne TinCaps right-hander Jesse Scholtens pitched a career-high eight innings, didn’t allow an earned run, and struck out seven batters on Monday night at Parkview Field. But despite the strong pitching effort, the TinCaps fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers), 2-0.

The game was scoreless until the top of the eighth inning. Wisconsin (13-15) scored, with some help, on one swing of the bat. With two outs, Jose Cuas hit a ball off the right-field wall. Cuas slid into third base safely, and an errant throw by Fort Wayne (11-20) shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. hit Cuas and bounced into the Timber Rattlers dugout, allowing Cuas to score.

The Timber Rattlers added an insurance run in the ninth inning. With one out, Trever Morrison singled. Mario Feliciano followed with a double that moved Morrison to third base. Monte Harrison then hit an infield single that scored Morrison and extended the Wisconsin advantage to 2-0.

The eight innings pitched for Scholtens (L) are the most for any TinCaps pitcher this season. Scholtens was efficient with 90 pitches thrown and 66 for strikes.

Wisconsin relief pitcher Cameron Roegner struck out five batters in 3 1/3 innings pitched to shut down the TinCaps bats after starting pitcher Braden Webb allowed just three hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings on the mound.

Tatis Jr. tallied two hits, including a double, while second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza walked to reach base for a 12th consecutive game.

Fort Wayne went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left six on the bases.

Next Game

Tuesday, May 9 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (7:05 p.m.)

-TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Logan Allen

-Timber Rattlers Probable Starter: RHP David Burkhalter