Stolen necklace with son’s ashes returned to Indiana man

PERU, Ind. (AP) — A stolen necklace containing the ashes of an Indiana man’s son has been returned after the man’s ex-wife posted on Facebook about the upsetting workplace theft.

Mike Arbuckle of Peru says he broke down in tears April 28 when he saw the cross necklace on the driver’s seat of his truck.

Arbuckle tells the Kokomo Tribune the necklace contains cremated remains of his son, Patrick, who took his own life in 2015 at age 19. Arbuckle says the jewelry allows his son to be “kind of my ride-along buddy.”

The necklace was stolen from his truck in March while he was at work near Peru and returned to his truck at that workplace.

Arbuckle’s ex-wife had posted on Facebook about the workplace theft and pleaded for its return.

