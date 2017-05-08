School bus crashes into home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A school bus slammed into a home after colliding with another vehicle south of downtown Fort Wayne nearly Monday.

Police were called around 9 a.m. Monday to a home at 2911 Broadway, near the intersection with Home Avenue just south of downtown Fort Wayne, on a report of a crash. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus crashed into a home there and was lodged in the structure.

According to investigators, the bus collided with a black sedan in the intersection. The car was left with heavy damage.

No children were on the bus, dispatchers said. Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman said the bus driver was not hurt. It’s not clear if the drived of the car was injured.